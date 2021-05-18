Boston to join Mass. in lifting remaining COVID-19 restrictions later this month

BOSTON (WHDH) - Aligning with Gov. Charlie Baker and the state of Massachusetts, Mayor Kim Janey announced Monday that Boston will lift its remaining COVID-19 restrictions later this month.

All remaining COVID-19 restrictions, including the face-covering order, as well as capacity and gathering limits, will be rescinded come May 29 due to public health data that has been trending positively for weeks, according to Janey.

“This is because of the efforts Boston residents have made together,” Janey said during a news conference at City Hall. “Because of this progress, I’m making the decision to align with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and lift COVID restrictions on May 29.”

Janey noted that Boston currently has the lowest number of active COVID-19 cases since the city started tracking data in April 2020.

Boston had opted to move slower and keep restrictions in place longer than the state at previous junctures in the reopening process.

All industries will still be encouraged to follow CDC guidance for cleaning and hygiene protocols, while businesses will be allowed to set their own requirements for vaccinations or masking.

Janey urged Bostonians to remain vigilant as the city works to get more residents vaccinated.

“We know what works in Boston. We have created a culture of wearing masks. washing our hands, and keeping or distance. Let’s keep it up,” Janey said.

More than 390,000 residents have already received at least one dose of the vaccine but Janey vowed to make the vaccine more equitable in hard-hit neighborhoods across the city.

“As we welcome the reopening of our city to get Boston back to work, we can’t leave our neighborhoods behind,” Janey said. “I’m doubling down on our efforts to make vaccines more equitable in Boston.”

On May 29, Baker said a new face-covering advisory will be issued that recommends fully vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear a mask or social distance indoors or outdoors except for in certain situations.

Face coverings will still be mandatory for all individuals on public and private transportation systems including rideshares, livery, taxis, ferries, MBTA buses and trains, Commuter Rail trains, at transportation stations, in healthcare facilities, and in other settings hosting vulnerable populations, such as congregate care settings.

