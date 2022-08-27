BOSTON (WHDH) - Organizers of Boston’s first Ukrainian festival and Independence Day celebration hope the local show of support will help a country in crisis.

The event, honoring the country and its people, was put together by Boston University’s Center for the Study of Europe, Sky Philanthropy and the Sky International Center.

“It’s such a great feeling to bring this culture to Boston, directly to the heart of Boston,” said event organizer Natasha Sky. “Yet its a bitter-sweet feeling.”

Speaking about the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, Sky added, “On one hand I’m very happy that Ukrainian culture is being celebrated, on another hand I feel very sad for my people who are back home dying.”

Saturday’s festival also proved to be a showcase of solidarity.

“My dad, due to his age, he cannot leave the country,” said Vitalina Kovbasiuk, whose family is still in Ukraine. “It’s not easy. Like, I’m calling him twice a day just to hear that he is okay. That he is alive.”

Organizers also took a moment to recognize 7News anchor Adam Williams for reporting from Poland, telling the gut-wrenching stories of death and survival just days into the Russian invasion.

“Adam Williams was brave to jump on an airplane and go right away to Ukraine and cover the most horrific scenes,” said Sky.

The festival also hoped to spread messages of hope, freedom and a call to action.

“If anybody is listening at this moment, please help Ukraine to be united and in peace, because no man is an island, and even if the Ukrainian war is happening in Europe, we are all affected by this,” said Sky

Proceeds from the festival will be donated to those who need it most, including a children’s hospital and rehabilitation center in Kyiv.

