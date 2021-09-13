BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston University is mourning the loss of an associate professor who passed away Saturday following an apparent fall near an MBTA station in Dorchester.

Dr. David Jones, who taught in the Department of Health Law, Policy and Management, died in an accident, Dean and Robert A. Knox Professor Sandro Galea announced in a letter to the community.

“In truth I have no words to describe the devastation of this news,” Galea wrote.

Jones, 40, was found dead under a stairway that connects Old Colony Road to the Columbia Road overpass across from the JFK MBTA Station around 1:30 p.m., according to state police.

Detectives reportedly observed a gap in the stairs above Jones’ body.

The stairs had been deemed unsafe and closed for about 20 months, state police said.

Signs are now posted on this staircase at the JKF/UMASS @MBTA stop after a @BUnews professor’s body was found below them. His wife says he went for a run Saturday and likely fell 20 feet down. @MassStatePolice say the stairs have been fenced off for 20 months . #7news pic.twitter.com/pbIFuPv7c0 — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) September 13, 2021

Jones joined BU’s School of Public Health in 2014 and was the founding editor-in-chief of the Public Health post.

He received multiple awards including AUPHA’s John D. Thompson Prize for Young Investigators, AcademyHealth’s Outstanding Dissertation Award, and the BU School of Public Health Excellence in Teaching Award.

“He cared deeply about bridging research and policy, and conducted work in places as far as France and the Mississippi Delta,” Galea continued. “And above all David was a wonderful human being, living with integrity and a deep commitment to all we do. I have so loved all my interactions with David, I cannot really imagine what it means to not have David as part of our community.”

Faculty and staff who wish to gather in remembrance of Jones can meet in the Founder’s Room and via Zoom Monday from 1 to 2 p.m.

Space will also be held for students in the classes that Jones taught during his regularly scheduled class time Tuesday.

Resources are being made available in the coming week.

“In the meantime, our thoughts are with David’s family and all his loved ones,” Galea wrote. “May we all live with intentionality and grace in honor of David’s memory.”

