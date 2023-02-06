BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston University men’s ice hockey team has signed on a 7 year old as the team’s youngest Terrier.

Logan Gatto, a young boy with epilepsy, is receiving the experience as part of a partnership between BU and Team IMPACT, a program that connects kids living with illness or disability with college sports teams.

Gatto participated in a special signing ceremony over the weekend to seal the deal, receiving his own jersey with his name and the number 29. He will now get to hang out at practice, on the bus before games, and be a part of the team.

“This kid right here, he brings it every day, he’s a great example for our players,” said BU men’s hockey coach Jay Pandolfo during the ceremony. “We are so proud to have him around.”

Gatto’s parents say he loves hockey, whether on his own team or hitting drills with BU players. While he might not be old enough to physically take the ice for a puck drop with the Terriers, his parents say the experience has been nothing but powerful for their son.

“To see him be able to do what he’s doing now and the encouragement he team gives him is overwhelming,” said Gatto’s dad Nick Gatto.

Gatto’s mom says he had his first seizure before he turned 1, but inside the walls of Boston University’s Agganis Arena, the difficulties disappear with the slap of a stick.

“We come in here and it’s almost like he’s a different kid,” said Gatto’s mom Sara Gatto. “He’s engaged and he’s excited, and all the things we don’t always see at home out.”

The team says Gatto isn’t the only one benefitting from this experience.

“Just seeing his positive energy every day, especially before our games and the warm ups, he kind of just lightens the mood for all of us,” said BU men’s hockey captain Domenick Fensore.

BU has been working with Team IMPACT for over a decade, matching many different kids across several of the school’s teams.

