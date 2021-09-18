BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston music and arts venue is offering rapid COVID-19 testing before its shows — but it will cost audience members extra.

All employees and vendors at the Wang Theater are vaccinated and it requires audience members show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test in the past 72 hours. Home tests don’t count, but the theater is offering $30 rapid tests for people looking to take in a show that night.

Owners said the on-site testing takes 20 minutes and adds another layer of protection for guests.

