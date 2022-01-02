Boston Bruins (15-10-2, fifth in the Atlantic) vs. Detroit Red Wings (15-14-3, fourth in the Atlantic)

Detroit; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wings +119, Bruins -142; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host Boston after the Bruins defeated Buffalo 4-3 in overtime.

The Red Wings have gone 4-4-2 against division opponents. Detroit is first in the Eastern Conference with 4.8 assists per game, led by Lucas Raymond averaging 0.6.

The Bruins are 7-3-1 against opponents from the Atlantic. Boston averages 8.3 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Eastern Conference. Brad Marchand leads the team serving 38 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Nov. 30, Detroit won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Larkin has 29 total points for the Red Wings, 15 goals and 14 assists. Pius Suter has six assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Marchand leads the Bruins with 11 goals and has 29 points. Patrice Bergeron has 7 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 5-5-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

Bruins: 5-3-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .933 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Michael Rasmussen: out (covid-19), Robby Fabbri: out (covid-19).

Bruins: Anton Blidh: out (covid-19).

