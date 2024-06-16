BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 35-year-old Boston woman was fatally struck by a vehicle in Braintree early Sunday morning.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on the southbound side of the highway around 3:12 a.m. determined that the woman was struck by another vehicle, resulting in fatal injuries, according to state police.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

