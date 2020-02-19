Boston woman wins $1M Mass. lotto prize for second time

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston woman who won a $1 million Massachusetts lottery prize 10 years ago has hit it rich again.

Linda Sweeney, of Dorchester, is the latest winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “200X’ instant game.

She chose the cash option on her prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). She bought her winning ticket at the Stop & Shop on Freeport Street in Dorchester.

Sweeney won her first $1 million prize on Dec. 7, 2009.

One $15 million prize and 17 additional $1 million prizes are still available in the $30 instant game.\

