BOSTON (WHDH) - Bostonians came together to create art and sing in honor of George Floyd on Saturday.

Mayor Kim Janey organized the event in Roxbury with local organizations King Boston and Black Market and the Roxbury Cultural District. Tuesday marked a year since Floyd was murdered by a Minnesota police officer

“Let us not forget what we have all endured and what we have overcome,” Janey said. “They tried to bury us, they didn’t know we were seeds. Let’s keep growing in our fight for justice, healing and peace.”

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)