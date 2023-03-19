BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s Bova’s Bakery is famous for being open 24/7 — but now the North End landmark will be closed for nearly a week beginning Monday while scenes are filmed for the Matt Damon and Casey Affleck movie “The Instigators.”

Manager John Kluse said some customers have said they don’t know how they’ll go without for a week.

“There’s been concerns where am i going to get my arancini at 2 o’clock in the morning? Where am I going to get my Florentine cannoli fix?” he said.

The movie is about two crooks who go on the run with their therapist after a bank robbery gone wrong.

And while many Boston residents are excited to see their city on the big screen, some North Enders worry the filming could be problematic.

“Some of the North End residents they love having the people coming in from Hollywood but a lot of the residents don’t want being disrupted with the parking,” he said.

The bakery is slated to reopen at 8 a.m. Saturday – though it could be a littler soon depending on when filming wraps.

