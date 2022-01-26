BOSTON (WHDH) - The city’s largest police union took action against Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s vaccine requirement Wednesday night.

The Boston Patrolman’s Association voted against an agreement to comply with the mandate for city employees.

They have argued the mandate violates a previous agreement they made to have the option to undergo testing instead of getting vaccinated. The union says any mandate has to be negotiated.

“The Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association is not anti-vaccine,” said President Larry Calderone. “While the law may allow the city to seek to change the legally binding contracts we have, such as the one signed with Mayor Janey, unions are allowed to bargain the impacts of those changes for their members.”

Mayor Wu has extended the date to comply with the vaccine mandate twice. City employees now have until Sunday to submit proof of vaccination or else they face discipline that can include being put on unpaid leave.

