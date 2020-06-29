Boston’s second retail marijuana shop gets green light to open

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s second retail pot shop has been given the green light to open for business.

The Cannabis Control Commission on Monday announced that Berkshire Roots, Inc. can commence adult-use retail operations in East Boston as early as Friday, July 3.

The business will serve adult-use customers at 253 Meridian Street, a short walk from the Maverick Square T stop.

Berkshire Roots, Inc. also has a second location in Pittsfield.

Pure Oasis — the state’s first minority-owned marijuana business — opened in Dorchester earlier this year.

