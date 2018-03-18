BOSTON (AP) — From cracks at President Donald Trump’s lawsuits, to jokes about a video of Gov. Charlie Baker’s holiday bar hop, Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day breakfast Sunday was a hoot to many.

The breakfast, started over a century ago, has grown into an annual political roast. This year’s event was held at the Ironworkers Local 7 union hall. It was co-hosted by Congressman Stephen Lynch and Boston city councilor Michael Flaherty, both Democrats.

Baker was a part of the fun when multiple politicians joked about his being spotted at a Boston bar Saturday night taking tequila shots with locals. He was one of many politicians at the breakfast, which also included Mayor Marty Walsh, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Congressman Michael Capuano, all Democrats.

Warren joked saying she received tips on what to say during her roast.

“Stormy Daniels said if you don’t say a word, they’ll pay you $130,000 dollars,” she said, referencing the porn star who alleges she had a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006.

She ended her speech holding up a photo of herself “wearing” Trump’s hair.

Gold medal-winning U.S. Women’s Olympics hockey team members were special guests, greeted with chants of “USA! USA!”

Forward Meghan Duggan of Danvers said, “Everyone up here has a Boston tie.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)