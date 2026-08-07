BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Bridgewater Little League team is Bristol-bound.

The Massachusetts State Champions are headed to Connecticut in the hopes of punching their ticket to the Little League World Series, and the town came together on Friday to send them off in style.

“It means the world; it’s such an unreal experience,” Leftfielder Tristyn Lee said.

Friends and family gathered at the field for a special send-off, as the boys boarded the bus for Bristol, Connecticut, for the New England Regional Tournament.

“We’re so excited to watch them progress and do better and better,” Mother Sandra Morin said.

This is the second time in three years that Bridgewater will represent Massachusetts in the regional tournament.

It’s something manager Tim Zackrison said has been a long time coming.

“It’s been a long, crazy summer. We won the third district this year again, and then we went to sectionals, played great in the states, and now we’re off to Bristol,” Zackrison said.

The team will have to win three games to advance to the tournament.

Their first game is Saturday against Maine.

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