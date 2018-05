READING, Mass. (WHDH) — A box truck rollover in Reading impacted the Tuesday morning commute.

The crash happened on Interstate 93 southbound, blocking three lanes of traffic around 8:15 a.m.

Crews cleared the truck from the highway around 8:45 a.m.

Wilmington police assisted Massachusetts State Police on the scene.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

Assisting @MassStatePolice with a motor vehicle rollover I-93S at exit 38. pic.twitter.com/d2m1kvRcur — Wilmington MA Police (@WilmingtonMAPD) May 22, 2018

Crash scene on I-93S at exit 38 has been cleared. All roads open to traffic. #MATraffic — Wilmington MA Police (@WilmingtonMAPD) May 22, 2018

