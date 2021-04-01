BOSTON (WHDH) - Multiple lanes on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Brighton were closed Thursday afternoon after a box truck rolled over.

State police responding to a reported rollover at Exit 121 found the box truck on its side.

There were no reported injuries.

Drivers are told to expect delays.

#MAtraffic Rte 90 eastbound at Exit 121 in #Brighton box truck rollover. Only one lane open at this time. No injuries. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/2ML4JNbXyK — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) April 1, 2021

