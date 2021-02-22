Boy, 15, arrested after leading police on South Beach chase

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (AP) — A 15-year-old boy was arrested Sunday after leading police on a chase along South Beach in a stolen Cadillac.

The teen ran through a stop sign as nearby officers were conducting traffic stops, and then sped away from officers who tried to stop him, Miami Beach police said in a Twitter post. He hit another officer’s motorcycle during the chase.

“Thankfully, that officer was able to maintain his balance and was not injured,” said Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez.

News outlets report that outdoor diners and bystanders ran as the car bypassed barricades and drove on a grassy area at Lummus Park.

“While they apprehend the suspect, the officer noticed the vehicle start to smoke,” Miami Beach Police Department spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said. “They had to break the window to check the car for additional people and turn off the car. They found a gun in the drivers’ seat with an extended magazine.”

Police detained three women, who bailed from the vehicle, but are still searching for the two men.