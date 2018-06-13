Boy, bear have jumping contest at Tennessee zoo

(WHDH) — A 10-year-old boy and an Andean bear had a bit of fun together at a zoo in Tennessee.

The boy’s father, Patrick Parker, posted video of the two jumping up and down together from across the glass partition, the bear mimicking the boy’s moves.

Parker said the two went back and forth together for around 10 minutes!

You can check out the incredible video above.

