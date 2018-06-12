POLAND, Maine (AP) — Police are investigating the death of a 13-year-old boy during a school field trip to a state park.

The Portland Press Herald reports that Superintendent Bill Webster said the boy, who attended Lewiston Middle School, died Tuesday after going under water at Range Pond.

He said that while adults and a lifeguard immediately responded, the water was murky and the boy was not easily found. He was found by firefighters over 20 minutes after the initial 911 call was received.

Medics were on the scene, but attempts to revive him were unsuccessful. He was declared dead at the hospital.

Webster said the child’s parents were notified and that a call went out to all parents with children at the school to alert them of the incident.

