ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A boy was taken to the hospital after he was rescued from Field Pond in Andover Tuesday, according to the Andover Fire Department.

Andover police and fire crews were called to the pond located in Harold Parker State Forest near Farrwood Drive at approximately 4:30 p.m. after a report that someone swimming in the pond did not resurface.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a group of boys along the opposite shoreline yelling to them in an attempt to direct them toward one of their friends who had last been seen before going underwater.

Andover Fire Chief Kyle Murphy said the first officials who arrived at the scene, two firefighters and a police officer, jumped into the water and were able to rescue the boy.

“When we showed up on scene, two firefighters and a police officer jumped into the pond and pulled him out,” Murphy said.

Police said the boy was found about 25 feet from the shore submerged in 10 to 12 feet of water. He was then brought back to the shore where first responders performed life-saving measures before he was rushed to the hospital.

People who frequent the pond said they are surprised to learn of this rescue.

“It does shock me, yes,” said Fred Menis. “Usually there should be enough kayakers and surfboards out here that somebody should have been around to help out.”

Murphy is now warning anyone who be trying to stay cool on these hot days by going into the water.

“The message is – if you’re going to go swimming, be safe. Go in groups. If you can’t swim, or it’s not a safe spot, don’t go swimming. Or if you want to go swimming, maybe wear a life jacket to protect yourself,” Murphy said.

The boy was taken to Lawrence General Hospital. No word yet on his condition.

The situation is under investigation.

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