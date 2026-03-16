BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting in the South End on Sunday night that left a victim hospitalized.
Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Washington and East Berkely streets around 7:45 p.m. found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.
The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made.
No additional information was immediately available.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.
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