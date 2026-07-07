BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police detectives requested the public’s help identifying individuals in connection with a shots-fired incident.

The incident occurred on June 30 on Schuyler Street in Roxbury.

“The suspects are seen operating a moped in tandem, wearing black masks,” police said in a statement. “The individuals pictured were operating down Schuyler Street towards Elm Hill Avenue.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 617-343-4275.

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