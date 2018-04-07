BOSTON (WHDH) – Boston Police say a victim’s stolen phone led them to a suspect in an armed robbery. Authorities responded to the area of 48 Strathmore Road in Brighton just after 11 p.m. Friday for a reported armed robbery.

Police say the victim was robbed at knife-point of his Adidas backpack which contained his passport, wallet, cell phone, personal papers and over $400 in cash.

The victim helped police ping his stolen cell phone to a home on Warwick Street in Brookline.

Brookline Police were notified and told Boston officers that description met that of suspect who was known to them – 18-year-old Joscard Lucas.

Officers responded to the home, and after further investigation, found that the victim’s property and the knife allegedly used in the crime were thrown from the suspect’s bedroom window.

Lucas was arrested and charged with armed robbery and assault by means of a dangerous weapon. Lucas is scheduled to be arraigned in Brighton District Court.

