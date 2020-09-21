BPS tracking down students in need of laptop as remote learning starts

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Public Schools students are ditching their backpacks for laptops as they start off the school year Monday with remote learning.

School officials are trying to track down any student who may still be in need of a Chromebook.

So far, they have given out about 35,000 Chromebooks.

Officials are also checking to see if students have access to the internet and know how to navigate their online classes.

Boston Public Schools will continue with remote learning throughout September before transitioning to a hybrid model where students go to school twice a week starting Oct. 1.

Students with the highest needs will be the first to return to the classroom and school officials will gradually introduce hybrid options for all students by grade level. Parents can also keep their children on remote learning.

