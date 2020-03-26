BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Braintree’s community task force is holding food and supply drives for first responders and people in need amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The task force is asking the public to donate food, which will be given to the Marge Crispin Center for distribution, and personal protective equipment, which will be given to the Braintree police, fire and EMS departments.

The drives are scheduled for Thursday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Braintree Town Hall on JFK Memorial Drive.

The task force says they will ensure that there is no direct contact between people bringing items for donation and those accepting them.

Signage will be posted to direct vehicles through the drop-off location.

The tax collectors drop box is also being used for monetary and gift card donations. All checks should be made out to The Marge Crispin Center with a memo note of “Task Force” on the check.

Food items of needed at the Marge Crispin Center include:

– Canned Soup

– Canned or jarred Pasta Sauce

– Canned Beef Stew

– Canned Meats

– Canned Chili

– Canned Fruit

– Canned Vegetables

– Apple Sauce

– Shelf Milk

– Pasta

– Pampers

– Baby wipes

– Paper Towels

– Toilet Paper

– Cleaning Supplies

Personal protection equipment needed by first responders include:

– Medical Gloves

– Masks (N95 & Surgical type)

– Gowns

– Bleach and Disinfectant Cleaning Agents

