Brandeis University and Patriots Owner Robert Kraft are teaming up to address a rise in acts of antisemitism.

The organizations announced their partnership on Thursday, aiming to educate students and teachers on ways to address antisemitic hate speech.

“We are really focused on raising awareness about antisemitism specifically beyond the Jewish community,” Matthew Berger of the Kraft Family Foundation to Combat Antisemitism later told 7NEWS.

The Anti-Defamation League has said the number of antisemitic incidents jumped by 34 percent between 2020 and 2021. The rate increased by 42 percent in New England and 48 percent in Massachusetts.

Locally, organizers at Brandeis and the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism said education has never been more important.

“We have donors coming in to fund courses, which is terrific,” Brandeis President Ronald Liebowitz said.

“I think it’s going to go a long way at least on our campus and I hope we become a model for other campuses,” he continued.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)