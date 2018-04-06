Brewster Ambulance to start using Amazon Echo in its vehicles

BOSTON (WHDH) — Brewster Ambulance is rolling out the use of Amazon Echos in its vehicles.

The company said Amazon Echos will allow EMTs and paramedics to get critical information quickly and hands-free. Officials said it will be useful in answering questions fast, like the correct dosage for medication.

Brewster Ambulance has more than 240 vehicles in use. The company will start using Amazon Echos in May.

