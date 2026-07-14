BOSTON (WHDH) - Several defendants, including Brian Albert and his wife, asked a federal judge to dismiss the lawsuit Karen Read filed against them, claiming they helped police violate her civil rights.

Read was found not guilty of the most serious charges she faced in her second murder trial. She claimed she was framed for the death of her Boston police officer boyfriend, John O’Keefe.

Read is suing former state police homicide detective Michael Proctor and others. Proctor did not appear in court on Tuesday, but his former colleague Yuri Bukhenik did.

Bukhenik worked on the Karen Read investigation with Proctor in Canton. Bukhenik was in court to support his supervisor, Lt. Brian Tully.

Tully is also named in Read’s lawsuit. His attorney argued on Tuesday that the suit against his client should be dismissed. He told the judge that case law in Massachusetts says a supervisor cannot be held liable for acts of a subordinate, merely because he was a supervisor; his own acts must be considered.

Tully claims he did nothing to frame Read or violate her rights.

Five civilian defendants, including former Boston police officer Brian Albert and his wife Nicole, who owned the home on Fairview where O’Keefe was found dead in the snow.

Read originally filed her suit in state court, but defendants had it transferred to federal court.

An attorney representing the defendants told Judge Denise Casper that their alleged misdeeds involved testifying lawfully in court and truthfully speaking to police about what they saw and heard the night O’Keefe died.

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