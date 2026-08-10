BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Bridgewater American Little League team improved to 2-0 in the New England Region Tournament, thanks in large part to an explosive offense led by Dominik Mobeleur.

It’s the second straight game with a homer for Mobeleur, who anchors a relentless lineup that’s scored 18 runs through the first two games of the regional.

“Everyone in the lineup shows up, and when I get intentionally walked, we’ve got Callan behind me, [who] is also a great hitter, so lineup one through 12 is amazing,” Mobeleur said.

Mobeleur adds that the team is enjoying every second of a ride that has Bridgewater just one win away from a trip to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Whenever we get on base, we always do dances; we do dances in the dugout when [the pitcher changes], we do dances to songs, we sing terribly,” Mobeleur said.

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