BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Bridgewater Little League team is Bristol-bound.

The Massachusetts State Champions are headed to Connecticut in the hopes of punching their ticket to the Little League World Series, and the town came together on Friday to send them off in style.

This is the second time in three years that Bridgewater will represent Massachusetts in the regional tournament.

The team will have to win three games to advance to the tournament.

Their first game is Saturday against Maine.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)