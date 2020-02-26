Bridgewater police officers help deliver baby in car en route to hospital

BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A pair of Bridgewater police officers helped deliver a baby early Wednesday morning inside a parked car.

Police say the officers were dispatched to the Home Depot parking lot on Pleasant Street around 2:40 a.m. after a driver called 911 to say his wife was in labor and that she may not make it to the hospital in time for the birth.

Shortly upon arrival, the officers assisted with the delivery of a healthy baby boy.

Paramedics and state police arrived on scene not long after and treated the mother and child before transporting them to Brockton Hospital.

Both mother and child are doing well.

