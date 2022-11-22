BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a third suspect after two teens from Brockton were arrested Sunday in connection with an armed robbery in Bridgewater.

Bernaldino De Jesus Pereira Tavares, 19, and Rafael Gomes Andrade, 18, are facing charges including Robbery with a Firearm and Possession of Ammunition without an FID card. Police are searching for a third suspect.

Police said they received a 911 call around 1:30 a.m. Sunday from two men who reported that they had been robbed at gunpoint while walking near 46 Summer St.

The victims reported that three men wearing ski masks approached them in an Audi SUV and allegedly held them at gunpoint while demanding their jewelry and wallets.

Neither victim was was injured.

During their investigation, officers saw the suspect vehicle pulling into a gas station at 33 Main St. As officers approached the car, one of the occupants allegedly fled on foot. Police searched the area with a K-9 and drone, but did not find the suspect. He is described as a thin male who was dressed in dark clothing.

Tavares and Andrade were taken into custody at the scene without incident, police said. During a search of the vehicle, police found an item stolen from one of the victims and a loaded firearm.

Tavares and Andrade were arraigned in Brockton District Court Monday and are being held pending dangerousness hearings.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information or camera footage from the area is asked to contact police at 508-697-6118.

