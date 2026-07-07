BOSTON (WHDH) - Brigham and Women’s nurses and clinicians are set to strike Wednesday after talks broke down.

Governor Maura Healey hosted both sides at the State House on Monday to continue negotiations.

Representatives for the nurses and clinicians said they were willing to resume talks Tuesday and go through the night to find a resolution, but the hospital did not indicate a willingness to adjust their offer.

Tomorrow’s strike would be the largest healthcare professional strike in state history.

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