BOSTON (WHDH) - A man who police say has a history of committing brazen break-ins and was caught peeping into people’s windows in Brighton was arraigned on criminal charges on Thursday.

Francis Gomez, 36, was arraigned in Brighton District Court in connection to two incidents that occurred on Donnybrook Road and Beechcroft Street. He was arrested after a 911 caller said she spotted him with a flashlight outside her house.

