BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A boy from Brockton who recently completed treatment for cancer got a special visit from one of his favorite robots over the weekend.

Six-year-old Israel Belliard was diagnosed with kidney cancer at age four, and after finishing his latest treatment, he was paid a visit by Marty, the Stop & Shop robot usually found patrolling aisles throughout the grocery store chain.

Having a love for all things robotic, including Marty, Israel came out and gave the bot a hug Sunday morning. Also a fan of dinosaurs, Belliard received tickets to Jurassic World Live for him and his whole family.

This visit was part of the store’s annual “Help Cure Childhood Cancer” campaign, which raises funds for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute & the Jimmy Fund to fight against pediatric cancer.

The 6 year old is a patient ambassador for this year’s campaign, so keep an eye out for Belliard’s face when you’re out on your next grocery trip.

