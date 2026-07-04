BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A temporary curfew went into effect in Brockton Friday night during a noteworthy World Cup match after the city’s mayor cited recent World Cup celebrations as the catalyst for an uptick in criminal activity.

State and local police lined the streets of Brockton as 10 p.m. rolled around and the curfew, which will last until 5 a.m., began.

Mayor Moises Rodrigues announced the curfew after nine people had been injured in shootings following World Cup gatherings over the last few weeks. Rodrigues also said “…World Cup celebrations have resulted in incidents of reckless driving, illegal street gatherings, vandalism, assaults, fireworks violations, disorderly conduct, and other criminal activities that have endangered public safety and strained emergency response resources…”

Residents had mixed reactions about the Mayor’s decision.

“I mean, it’s understandable considering how crazy it’s been,” one resident said. “I mean, I’ve been in all activities but I try to stay out the way.”

“At one point it’s good, and at the other point, it penalizes all the business owners in Brockton big time. Today’s a day that my spot would be full of people,” another said.

The curfew began just after the World Cup match between Argentina and Cape Verde finished up, with Argentina winning 3-2 in extra time. One in five people in Brockton are Cape Verdean, and this match was regarded as the biggest in their team’s history.

“Brockton’s a Cape Verdean city. It’s another island from my country. We ten [islands]. Brockton make, like, 11. And now everybody’s home sad,” said one Brockton resident.

Bars and restaurants in the city were told to stop allowing new customers inside at 7 p.m., which was the halfway point of the match. Last call was at 9:30 p.m.

One man said he was trying to catch the second half of the game, but was turned away.

“They told me I couldn’t get in because the mayor said there was a curfew,” said Hensley Rock, a Brockton resident. “I mean, I feel disappointed. They just scored a goal. How should I feel? I came to celebrate with my friends. It’s sad.”

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