BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton High School students will get the chance to return to the classrooms for full-time, in-person learning after the school district got denied a waiver requesting that students stay in a hybrid learning model.

Brockton Public Schools confirmed that the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education denied their request to allow high school students to finish out the school year in hybrid learning.

“We are moving forward and focusing our attention on doing everything we can to make our students and staff feel comfortable with the transition,” the school district wrote in a statement. “Administrators at BHS are prepared to address any parent/guardian concerns. Remote learning will remain an option for our students through the end of the school year.”

The state has mandated that high schools provide full-time, in-person learning by May 17.

