BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The city of Brockton is honoring a hometown icon.

City councilors voted to name a street “Marvin Hagler Drive,” after the late middleweight boxing champion.

Hagler died last month at the age of 66.

That street is currently under construction and it will intersect Petronelli Way, the site of the gym where Hagler was trained and managed.

