BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brockton man is facing criminal charges after a drug raid on Thursday yielded cocaine, fentanyl, and an illegal firearm, authorities said.

Gregory Robinson, 26, was arrested on charges including illegal possession of a firearm, defacing a serial number or receiving a firearm with a defaced number, possession to distribute a Class D drug, unlawful possession of ammunition, unlawful possession of a large capacity feeding device, fentanyl trafficking, and cocaine trafficking, according to the Brockton Police Department.

Narcotics and gang unit members executing search warrants in Brockton and Randolph seized 100 grams of fentanyl, several thousands of dollars, and drug paraphernalia, among other items, police said.

It’s not clear when Robinson will be called to court.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)