Brockton man killed in Boston motorcycle crash

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Brockton man was killed in an early morning motorcycle crash in Boston Sunday, state police said.

Troopers responding to a reported motor vehicle accident at 1:59 a.m. on I-93 northbound, just south of exit 13, found a damaged 2017 Suzuki GSXR. The driver of the motorcycle, Jose Lopes, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said Saturday.

The crash is being investigated by members of the State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section.

