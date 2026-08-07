BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton Mayor Moises Rodriguez appeared at a hearing to determine if there is enough evidence to charge him with assault and battery on Friday afternoon.

The allegations date back to the Huntington Parade in May, where Rodriguez is seen marching and dancing along the route. In court, state police presented videos they said show him touching a 17-year-old student.

“Described to her that Rodriguez had touched her in a way that made her feel uncomfortable.”

A trooper described an interview with the teen in which she recounted that Rodriguez moved his face close to hers while touching her shoulders and waist.

“She turned the corner and felt someone grab her,” Massachusetts State Police John Santos said. “Stated the person grabbed her by the waist; she then stated she didn’t know what to do at the time, and remembered looking to her right side and seeing Mayor Rodriguez pull her closer to him.”

Mayor Rodriguez testified that he doesn’t recall the interaction.

“If I did anything that was viewed as being wrong, I am here to apologize,” Rodriguez said. “I don’t recall touching anybody or putting my arms around anybody in an inappropriate way, as this has become.”

Rodriguez attorney suggested a prior traumatic incident may have left the teen hypersensitive, and there may be a financial motive.

“Whether or not he committed a criminal offense is horrendous; if it were so, people would have to wrap themselves in bubble wrap,” Phil Nessralla said.

The case gained attention when the teen’s mother interrupted the high school graduation ceremony to confront the mayor. It will now be up to the court to determine if Rodriguez faces the charge.

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