BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton Mayor Moises Rodrigues is under investigation following an incident at the high school’s graduation Saturday in which a mother stormed the field during his remarks and shouted, “you know what you did to my daughter!”

Rodrigues was speaking when the angry parent stormed the field during Brockton High School’s graduation ceremony. Police detained the woman as Rodrigues continued speaking, and she was eventually escorted away from the scene.

The Plymouth District Attorney’s Office confirmed Rodrigues is now being investigated, writing, “Massachusetts State Police troopers assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office are investigating a formal complaint made by a student and their parents to the Brockton Public Schools regarding Mayor Moises Rodrigues. The investigation is ongoing, at this time. There is an active harassment prevention order against Moises Rodrigues.”

It is not yet clear what the allegations are against Rodrigues, and he did not take questions ahead of a closed-door meeting with Brockton’s School Committee Wednesday night, but his office released a statement, writing, “At the Huntington Day Parade on May 22nd, someone brought to Mayor Rodrigues’s attention that he had interacted with a student in a way that made the student uncomfortable. Upon learning of this concern, Mayor Rodrigues fully cooperated with Brockton Public Schools and continues to do so.”

At least one school committee member said they are requestion additional information from the administration and legal counsel as the school board navigates how to proceed.

A court hearing about Rodrigues’ harassment prevention order is scheduled for June 22.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)