BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The City of Brockton is planning multiple watch parties for the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

Campanelli Stadium, home to the Brockton Rox baseball team, will be transformed to host three viewing parties: one on June 24 and two on June 26.

This incluides a viewing party for the scheduled match between Haiti and Morocco; Brockton has a large Haitian population excited for the games.

“We’re hoping for it to turn into a nice event for our community for people to come in and enjoy some soccer and also enjoy some festivities that we have planned for them,” mayor Moises Rodrigues said.

The city was awarded a state grant to pay expenses to host the watch parites.

The Rox said the parties will not interfere with the baseall schedule.

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