BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Members of the Brockton School Committee are calling on the governor’s office to deploy the National Guard to help them address security concerns and growing violence at Brockton High School by acting as substitute teachers and hall monitors.

“Over the past few month, our high school has experienced a disturbing increase in incident related to violence, security concerns, and substance abuse,” a letter from four of the committee’s seven members read.

Those members said the additional resources are needed due to budget deficits and teacher shortages, but city leaders aren’t all on board with the plan.

“Where we are in the city of Brockton, with the deficit that created this mess, we’re looking for support with the National Guard to come in and act as substitute teachers, hall monitors, to make sure the high school is safe,” said Ward 4 School Committee member Tony Rodrigues.

Rodrigues said the help is not being asked for for just the high school, but for the city’s middle and elementary schools as well.

Four of the committee’s seven members are making the request to call attention to what they say are serious issues at the high school, including fights in the hallways, outsiders are making their way into the buildings, and students are coming and going from school.

But Committee member Winthrop Farwell, Jr., in a statement, said he didn’t support the request.

“I do NOT support this. Soldier in military field uniform aren’t the answer… We have the talent to create a positive learning atmosphere if we listen to our teaching staff. They know, they care, they can guide us to success.”

Ward 3 School Committee member Ana Oliver spoke in support of the request at a press conference Monday.

“We’re not asking them to deploy a whole army to our school,” Oliver said. “We’re asking for support, especially with the teacher shortage throughout the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.”

In response to the request, Gov. Maura Healey’s Office said, “Our administration is committed to ensuring that schools are safe and supportive environments for students, educators, and staff. We are aware of concerns raised about Brockton High School and are in touch with local officials.”

