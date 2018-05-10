Brockton students and teachers rally at State House for more funding

BROCKTON, Mass. (WHDH) — Students and teachers from Brockton High School were at the State House on Thursday, calling on lawmakers to pass a bill that would provide more funding.

Superintendent Kathleen Smith said she is hopeful the bill will pass.

“We thank the legislators who have worked a long time on formulating this bill,” said Smith. “And I know this might be one of the first steps. But we’re hopeful that this will continue in the process and we will see changes in the public education funding.”

Smith said the district has made changes this year to close the $16 million budget gap, including cutting hundreds of teaching jobs.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)