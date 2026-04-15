BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A teacher in Brockton is making a difference in her community by collecting athletic clothes for students in need.

Ashley Mastrorilli organizes Girls on the Run at the Angelo School, a free program aimed at building self-esteem and new friendships while the students prepare to run a 5K. She says when she noticed some of the girls didn’t have running clothes, she started asking for donations at local gyms — and the community came through.

Mastrorilli says the donations mean the world to her students.

“Just to watch them grow as runners and grow as people over the season is amazing,” she told 7NEWS. “And the morale between them as the season goes on is great because we have some unexpected friendships and everybody is high-fiving each other when we see each other in the hallway, it’s really great.”

Every girl received a pair of sneakers, socks, running tops, pants, and shorts.

Learn more or date: https://www.girlsontherunboston.org/donate

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