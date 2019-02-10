Brockton water main break leaves homes, businesses without water

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are working to repair a major water main break in Brockton that has left more than 50 homes and businesses without water.
Photos taken of the scene at the junction of North Main Street and Upland Road around 6 a.m. Sunday showed water gushing into the road after an 18-inch section of pipe burst, according to posts on Mayor Bill Carpenter’s Twitter page.
Water has since been shut off to the area.
Crews from the Department of Public works spent more than seven hours working through the frozen ground to contain and repair the damage.
Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route.
Service is expected to resume by 8 p.m.
The cause of the break remains under investigation.
