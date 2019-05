BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Brookline police are looking for the owner of a found guinea pig.

The rodent was found near River Road and Washington Street in the Emerald Necklace area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Brookline Animal Control at 617-730-2730 or email dcheung@brooklinema.gov.

Found near River Rd / Washington St, in the Emerald Necklace area. Anyone missing a Guinea pig or have information of the owner, please contact Brookline Animal Control at 617-730-2730, or dcheung@brooklinema.gov pic.twitter.com/GVAgatPZHY — Brookline PD (@BrooklineMAPD) May 13, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)