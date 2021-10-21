BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Brookline are turning to the public for help identifying a man who tried to break into a woman’s house after he followed her home on Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect followed the woman to her Chatham Street residence as she walked through the neighborhood and continued to walk around her property, checking doors, widows, and the bulkhead after she went inside, according to the Brookline Police Department.

After the woman locked her doors, the suspect peered into windows in an attempt to gain entry, police added.

The homeowner, who was not present at the time of the incident, remotely asked the suspect if he could help him via the audio controls of the home’s Ring Doorbell, prompting him to flee the area.

The Ring video showed the suspect wearing a sweatshirt that had Boston Handy Works and Pine St. Inn logos on it.

Anyone who recognizes the man is urged to contact Brookline police at 617-730-2222.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)