NORFOLK, MASS. (WHDH) - The brother-in-law of former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, who was found guilty of rape, stalking, kidnapping and witness intimidation, is scheduled to be sentenced on Monday.

Bernard Sigh, 67, of Milton, was arrested in 2017 after prosecutors say he hid in a woman’s closet in his underwear, barricaded her inside, covered her mouth and raped her.

A Norfolk Superior Court Jury convicted Sigh on all charges on June 13 after deliberating for just under a day, Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey said.

“Despite the added pressure surrounding this case, among other barriers, this victim demonstrated great courage and resolve in pushing through to today’s resolution,” Morrissey said. “Not every sexual assault or domestic violence victim is positioned to endure the burdens our system places on them – this victim deserves our support and gratitude.”

Sigh made headlines about 10 years ago when he moved to Massachusetts and fought to stay off the state’s sex offender registry. The case drew attention because of his ties to Patrick.

Sigh faces a maximum of 20 years in state prison on the rape convictions and a minimum-mandatory sentence of 1 year for the conviction on stalking.

